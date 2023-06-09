Kiermaier exited Thursday's game against the Astros with a wrist injury, but X-rays returned negative.
Kiermaier was hit in the wrist by a pitch in the second inning and stayed in the game until the fourth frame. It appears he avoided the worst-case outcome, and it's possible he avoids a stint on the injured list as a result.
