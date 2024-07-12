Kiermaier told Hazel Mae of Sportsnet that he has cleared waivers, and he is starting in center field and batting eighth in Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.

Kiermaier was placed on revocable waivers Thursday, with the 34-year-old slashing just .183/.232/.290 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate this season. He will remain in Toronto for now with no team claiming him off waivers, and the Blue Jays have the option of keeping him around or releasing him from the roster. Kiermaier re-signed with the Blue Jays in the offseason on a one-year, $10.5 million contract.