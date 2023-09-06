Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Athletics.

Kiermaier has gone 6-for-15 (.400) over five games in September. The outfielder got the scoring started Tuesday with an RBI single in the seventh inning, sparking a six-run rally. He's hitting .274 with a .760 OPS, seven home runs, 33 RBI, 49 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 109 contests overall. Kiermaier should continue to be a lineup regular versus right-handed pitchers. He was in the starting nine Tuesday versus lefty Ken Waldichuk, making this the third time in the last four games against southpaws that Kiermaier has started.