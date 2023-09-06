Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Athletics.

Kiermaier has gone 6-for-15 (.400) over five games in September. The outfielder got the scoring started Tuesday with an RBI single in the seventh inning, sparking a six-run rally. He's hitting .274 with a .760 OPS, seven home runs, 33 RBI, 49 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 109 contests overall. Kiermaier should continue to be a lineup regular versus right-handed pitchers. He was in the starting nine Tuesday versus lefty Ken Waldichuk, making this the third time in the last four games against southpaws that Kiermaier has started.

More News