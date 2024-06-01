Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Pirates.
Kiermaier will get a breather after he went 1-for-11 with an RBI, a run scored, two stolen bases and four strikeouts while starting the last three games. Daulton Varsho will slide over to center field while Cavan Biggio enters the lineup at second base after some shuffling, batting ninth against Pittsburgh.
