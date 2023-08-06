Kiermaier was removed Sunday's 13-1 win over the Red Sox in the sixth inning due to a right elbow laceration, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run before he was removed from the contest in the
Kiermaier opened a wound on his elbow when he collided with the outfield wall while flagging down a Luis Urias flyball. He required eight stitches to close to the gash on his elbow and is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener in Cleveland. Daulton Varsho will likely serve as the Blue Jays' primary center fielder if Kiermaier needs to miss any length of time.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Pops fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting amid slump•