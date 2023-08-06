Kiermaier was removed Sunday's 13-1 win over the Red Sox in the sixth inning due to a right elbow laceration, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run before he was removed from the contest in the

Kiermaier opened a wound on his elbow when he collided with the outfield wall while flagging down a Luis Urias flyball. He required eight stitches to close to the gash on his elbow and is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener in Cleveland. Daulton Varsho will likely serve as the Blue Jays' primary center fielder if Kiermaier needs to miss any length of time.