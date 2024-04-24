Kiermaier was removed from Tuesday's game against the Royals due to left hip flexor discomfort, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kiermaier went 0-for-2 during Tuesday's loss before being replaced on defense heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Blue Jays are officially considering him day-to-day, so his injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but it's possible the team holds him out of the lineup for a game or two to ensure he gets back to 100 percent.