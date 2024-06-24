Kiermaier will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Kiermaier will get a third consecutive start, but he'll most likely be the odd man out of the Toronto outfield once Daulton Varsho (back) -- who is out of the lineup for a second straight day -- returns to action. Since returning from the injured list May 4, Kiermaier is slashing .177/.224/.329 over a stretch of 35 games.