Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Kiermaier's home run proved to be the difference after a seventh-inning solo blast put the Blue Jays up 3-2. It was his second long ball in eight games this month, and he's hitting .346/.370/.731 with three RBI, six runs and a 1:5 BB:K over that span. His stolen base was his 13th of the year, as he's notched double-digits for the first time since 2019. For the season, the 33-year-old is slashing .274/.332/.436 with eight homers, 34 RBI, 51 runs and a 25:74 BB:K in 353 plate appearances.