Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Kiermaier is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in his past three games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Queens. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field with Whit Merrifield moving to left and Cavan Biggio starting at second base.
