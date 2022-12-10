Kiermaier (hip) signed with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays had a hole in their outfield after shipping out Teoscar Hernandez in mid-November, and it looks like Kiermaier will be the one to fill it. His defensive prowess in center field remains his primary appeal, and while he may not be the same in that area in his age-33 season as he was at his peak, he should still be an asset. He's rarely been a significant contributor at the plate, but he's managed a wRC+ of at least 90 for three straight seasons, which is all the Jays will need from him if he continues to play strong defense. The move should allow Toronto to move George Springer to an outfield corner, which should help keep him healthy, though Kiermaier isn't all that durable himself. He's only once appeared in more than 130 games and played just 63 last season before being shut down for hip surgery.