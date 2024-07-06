Kiermaier went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Kiermaier got Toronto on the board in the sixth inning, but his homer was the team's lone run. The outfielder appears to be in a timeshare in center field with Daulton Varsho, though Kiermaier's main attribute is his defense. For the year, Kiermaier sports a .191/.234/.299 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and five stolen bases across 171 plate appearances.
