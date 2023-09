Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

Kiermaier is finding some traction at the plate, going 5-for-14 (.357) over his last four games. The homer was his second in the last nine games, and he's up to seven long balls on the year. The veteran outfielder is slashing .271/.332/.422 with 32 RBI, 47 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 15 doubles and five triples over 335 plate appearances.