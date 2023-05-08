Kiermaier went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.

Kiermaier capped Toronto's scoring Sunday with a two-run shot off Chase De Jong in the ninth inning, his second homer of the year and first since April 11. The 33-year-old outfielder has been swinging a hot bat of late, going 7-for-19 over his last five games. He's now slashing .284/.340/.442 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases through 104 plate appearances. While Kiermaier's .347 BABIP indicates some regression is likely, he should see a fairly regular role in Toronto, thanks to his excellent defense in center field.