The Blue Jays placed Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left hip flexor inflammation.

Toronto called up utility man Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Kiermaier, who was forced to exit Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals with the injury. Given that his injury is being termed as inflammation rather than a hip flexor strain, Kiermaier would seem to have a good chance at avoiding an extended absence, though the Blue Jays haven't provided an official timeline for his return. Kiermaier will first be eligible for activation May 4.