Kiermaier not in the starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday.
Kiermaier will get a night off against left-hander Tyler Anderson. The Blue Jays will have Daulton Varsho in center field with Whit Merrifield in left and Santiago Espinal at second base. In his first year with Toronto, Kiermaier is hitting .360 with a .760 OPS over 25 at-bats in seven games.
