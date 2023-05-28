Kiermaier (back) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Kiermaier left Saturday's game against Minnesota with discomfort in his lower back, and the outfielder will miss at least one more game before being able to return. Daulton Varsho will play center field for Sunday's finale against the Twins and hit seventh.
