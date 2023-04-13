Kiermaier is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
It's a rare day off against a righty for the slick-fielding Kiermaier. Daulton Varsho will slide over to handle center field, with Whit Merrifield covering left and Cavan Biggio patrolling second base.
