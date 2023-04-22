Kiermaier will sit Saturday against the Yankees.
The Blue Jays have handled Kiermaier cautiously so far this season, often only asking him to start two games in a row before giving him the day off. Daulton Varsho will slide to center field in his absence, with Whit Merrifield taking Varsho's usual spot in left.
