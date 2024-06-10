Kiermaier is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Brewers.

The domino effect of Spencer Horwitz getting regular reps at second base could impact Kiermaier, as it means more Davis Schneider in left field Daulton Varsho in center, which is how the Blue Jays have things set up Monday. Kiermaier is just 3-for-25 at the plate over his last 10 contests.