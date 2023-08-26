Kiermaier will hit the bench Saturday against Cleveland.
Kiermaier will hit the bench against lefty Logan Allen, with Daulton Varsho sliding to center field and Whit Merrifield moving out to left. Kiermaier has now sat against each of the last four southpaws the Blue Jays have faced.
