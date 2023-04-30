Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Kiermaier is mired in a 3-for-20 slump over his past eight games and will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale versus Seattle with lefty Marco Gonzales on the mound. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field with Whit Merrifield moving to left, while Santiago Espinal receives a start at second base.