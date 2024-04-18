Kiermaier went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

The veteran center fielder kept flipping the lineup over from the ninth slot in the order as he produced just his second multi-hit performance of the season. Kiermaier's had a slow start to the season at the plate but he's begun to come around, batting .296 (8-for-27) over his last 10 games with a double, a steal, an RBI and four runs scored. His strong-side platoon role and his spot at the bottom of the batting order limit his fantasy appeal, but Kiermaier still has some value in AL-only formats.