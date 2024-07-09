Kiermaier isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday versus the Giants.
Kiermaier had started in the last four games and went 2-for-13 with a home run in the stretch. Davis Schneider enters the lineup in left field with Daulton Varsho shifting over to center.
