Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Kiermaier will take a seat Tuesday with southpaw Tyler Alexander expected to follow opener Shawn Armstrong for Tampa Bay. Kiermaier is 2-for-5 with a double and two runs since the All-Star break.
