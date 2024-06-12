Kiermaier (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Kiermaier exited Tuesday's 3-0 win with a bruised right knee, and the Blue Jays and Brewers are concluding their series with a day game after a night game, so the veteran outfielder's absence doesn't come as a major surprise. With the benefit of a team off day Thursday, Kiermaier could be cleared to play in this weekend's series versus the Guardians, though he may be viewed as more of a part-time player these days while he's hitting just .200 with a career-worst .565 OPS on the season.
