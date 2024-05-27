Share Video

Kiermaier is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The Blue Jays are facing a right-hander in Nick Nastrini, but the left-handed hitting Kiermaier will nonetheless begin the game on the bench for a second straight day. Daulton Varsho will occupy center field, Davis Schneider will be in left and Cavan Biggio will cover second base.

