Kiermaier is not in the lineup on Wednesday while dealing with back spasms, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Kiermaier told reporters that he's considered day-to-day. It helps explain why the outfielder has missed the last two games. While Kiermaier isn't available to start, Daulton Varsho should see the majority of reps in center field.
