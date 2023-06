Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup versus the Giants on Wednesday.

Kiermaier was also out of the lineup for Tuesday's bout against San Francisco, and in the month of June the outfielder has hit just .154/.241/.231 over 52 at-bats. Daulton Varsho will lineup in center field, and he'll be flanked by Whit Merrifield in left with George Springer in right.