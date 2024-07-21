Kiermaier is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Kiermaier started the first two games coming out of the All-Star break but will sit Sunday after going 2-for-5 with double, two runs and two strikeouts. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Davis Schneider receives a start in left.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hits grand slam Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Clears waivers, starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Put on waivers•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: On bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Hits homer in loss•