Kiermaier (wrist) is not in the lineup Friday versus the Twins.

Kiermaier made an early exit from Thursday's series finale against the Astros after taking a pitch off his left wrist, but X-rays turned up negative for any fractures and he is considered day-to-day. Daulton Varsho will patrol center field for the Blue Jays on Friday with Whit Merrfiield covering left field and Cavan Biggio handling right field.