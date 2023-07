Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Mariners.

The veteran outfielder launched one of three long balls off Logan Gilbert in the fifth inning. Kiermaier snapped a 39-game homer drought in the process, a stretch in which he slashed just .196/.279/.272. His .758 OPS on the season is still his best mark since 2017, but Kiermaier's added only five homers, 11 steals, 22 RBI and 37 runs in 82 contests to his ledger.