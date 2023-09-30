Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the Rays.

The Blue Jays have often built in rest days for the historically injury-prone Kiermaier throughout the season, but he picked up his sixth consecutive start Friday as Toronto looks to solidify a wild-card spot. Assuming the Blue Jays are able to punch their ticket to the postseason, Kiermaier's speed and defensive prowess should be enough to assure him the bulk of the starts in center field in October, though he may still be at risk of losing work against left-handed pitching.