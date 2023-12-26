Kiermaier signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier played well for in Toronto in 2023, slashing .265/.322/.419 with eight home runs and 14 stolen bases over 129 games while winning another Gold Glove in center field. The 33-year-old stayed relatively healthy and isn't a great bet to do so again in 2024, but he remains a good fit with the Blue Jays. With Kiermaier back in tow, it's fair to wonder whether Toronto might now be out of the running for Cody Bellinger.