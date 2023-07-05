Kiermaier went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Kiermaier has picked up five of his 10 steals on the year over his last 14 games, but he's batting just .158 (6-for-38) in that span. He dealt with back spasms in late June, and his bat has yet to come around since he returned. The outfielder is slashing a solid .270/.333/.431 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 33 runs scored, 11 doubles and five triples through 69 contests.