Kiermaier (knee) is starting in center field and batting seventh in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
The veteran outfielder exited Saturday's contest after fouling a pitch off his right knee, but he's back in the starting nine a day later. Kiermaier is set to begin the season as Toronto's primary center fielder.
