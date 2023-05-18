Kiermaier (illness) remains out of the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday versus the Yankees.
Kiermaier is one of a handful of Blue Jays players battling a bug that's been going around the clubhouse and isn't feeling up to playing just yet with a second straight absence. Daulton Varsho will again man center field.
