Kiermaier (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Kiermaier was diagnosed with a bruised left wrist after leaving Thursday's win over the Astros and will now miss a third consecutive game because of the injury. Daulton Varsho will line up in center field in Kiermaier's stead Sunday.
