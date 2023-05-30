Kiermaier (back) isn't starting Tuesday against the Brewers, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Kiermaier was hopeful he could return Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's contest. Instead, his sore back will keep him out for a second consecutive start. Daulton Varsho will take Kiermaier's place in center field Tuesday, moving Whit Merrifield into left and Cavan Biggio in as Toronto's second baseman, batting ninth.
