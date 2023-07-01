Kiermaier (back) is starting in center field and batting ninth Saturday against Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kiermaier's back spasms forced him to miss Toronto's last four games, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. The 33-year-old outfielder was 3-for-12 with two RBI and three runs scored over his last five games before getting injured.
