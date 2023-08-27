Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though he sat out Saturday's 8-3 win while lefty Logan Allen took the hill for Cleveland, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier finds himself on the bench for the series finale versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Noah Syndergaard). The Blue Jays haven't indicated that Kiermaier is dealing with a new injury, so he could just be getting some extra maintenance after he returned just over a week ago from a stint on the injured list due to a right elbow laceration.