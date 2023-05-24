Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
With Tampa Bay bringing southpaw Shane McClanahan to the hill Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-8 with a run scored and an RBI between the first two games of the series with his former team. Nathan Lukes will pick up a start in the outfield while Kiermaier sits.
