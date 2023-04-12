Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.
In addition to his fifth-inning shot off Matt Manning (foot), Kiermaier christened the new shorter center-field wall at the Rogers Centre by robbing Kerry Carpenter of a potential homer in the top of the second. Kiermaier still has a Gold Glove-caliber glove at 32 years old, but he's adding plenty of value with his bat to begin his stint with the Blue Jays, batting .382 (13-for-34) through nine games with two doubles, a triple, a homer, five runs and six RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Drives in five runs•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Catching breather Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Gets Sunday off•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Wraps up strong spring•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier: Starting Sunday•