Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

After missing four games during the week due to back spasms, Kiermaier returned to the lineup Saturday and drew a walk before stealing his ninth base of the season Sunday. It's an encouraging sign as far as his health goes, but the veteran outfielder hasn't had a multi-hit performance since June 5, slashing just .163/.265/.233 in the 19 games since.