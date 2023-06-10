Kiermaier (wrist) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins.
He suffered the wrist in Thursday's game, and while X-rays were negative, Kiermaier will miss his second straight game with the bruised wrist. Daulton Varsho is starting in center field and Whit Merrifield starts in left while Santiago Espinal gets the nod at the keystone.
