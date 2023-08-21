Kiermaier went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds.

The center fielder got a five-homer barrage for the Blue Jays started when he took Hunter Greene deep in the second inning. It was Kiermaier's first hit in two starts since coming off the IL on Friday, but since the All-Star break he still sports a solid .271/.333/.407 slash line in 24 games with two home runs, one steal, eight runs and 10 RBI.