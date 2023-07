Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

The 33-year-old center fielder continues to stay healthy and relatively productive. Kiermaier's 79 games played in 2023 are already more than the 63 he managed last year, and his .760 OPS would be his highest mark since 2017. He's also gone a perfect 11-for-11 on the basepaths while adding four homers, 21 RBI and 36 runs.