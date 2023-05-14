Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

The veteran center fielder continues to look rejuvenated in Toronto. Kiermaier has stayed healthy, which is an accomplishment in itself -- he's played 100 or more games only twice in the last six seasons -- but he's also having a career-best campaign at the plate, slashing .311/.376/.481 with two homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 18 runs. His spot at the bottom of the Blue Jays' order does limit his fantasy ceiling, but he's already rewarded GMs who made a modest investment in him this spring.