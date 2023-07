Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though he drew the start in center field against Angels lefty Reid Detmers in Saturday's 6-1 win and went 1-for-4 with a run scored, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will bow out of the starting nine Sunday while Los Angeles brings another southpaw (Tyler Anderson) to the hill. Daulton Varsho replaces Kiermaier in center field and as the Blue Jays' No. 9 batter.