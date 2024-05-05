Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

He'll join fellow left-handed-hitting regular Cavan Biggio on the bench as the Blue Jays replace the two with a pair of right-handed hitters (Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement, respectively) to counter Nationals southpaw MacKenzie Gore. Kiermaier returned from the 10-day injured list Saturday and popped a two-run home run in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win.