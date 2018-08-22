Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Pillar is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Pillar will take a seat as Randal Grichuk gets the start in center field for the series finale. Since coming off the DL on Aug. 3, Pillar has slashed .313/.328/.531 with 12 RBI in 18 games. Look for him to rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Phillies.
